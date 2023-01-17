Wexford woman appointed Chair person of the board of Permanent TSB Holdings

Wexford woman Julie O Neill has been appointed Chair person of the board of Permanent TSB Holdings

The appointment of Julie O Neill will take effect from March 31 when the bank’s current Chairperson Robert Elliott retires.Before her appointment as Chairperson, Ms O’Neill will join the board as an Independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Ms O Neill, who is sister of South east Radios Morning Mix presenter Alan Corcoran and her career has spanned 37 years in the Irish public service.

Julie O’Neill has held a number of senior government positions, including Secretary General of both the Department of Transport and the Department of Marine and Natural Resources.

She also holds and has held a number of other non-executive director roles, including Chairperson of the Convention Centre Dublin, XL Insurance Company, AXA Life Europe and Ryanair Group from which she retired last September after a nine year tenure.