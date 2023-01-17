Over €15,000 raised for a Co. Wexford counselling service.

The FORD Counselling and Psychotherapy Centre, with the support of AIB staff in Wexford, Wicklow and Carlow, Friends and Volunteers of The FORD, and Wexford Businesses came together, last Decemeber, in a joint effort to help raise much needed funding for The FORD’s counselling services across County Wexford. The Bikeathon held, raised €15, 164!

The FORD Counselling Centre provides services across the County and does not receive any Government funding and is therefore reliant on Volunteer therapists, Client contributions and Fundraising.

The FORD Counselling and Psychotherapy centre has provided affordable counselling services for many who experience distress and mental health issues in county Wexford for over 30 years. “Not everyone can afford private therapy” and the FORD provides this professional service at an afFORDable rate. It is important that everyone has access to mental health supports. In 2021 they were able to offer 3061 sessions. This is over 1000 more sessions in comparison to 2020 due to last year’s Bikeathon fundraising.

They have services available in Wexford town, Enniscorthy, Gorey and in New Ross (in partnership with Youth New Ross.

Vice president of the Rotary Club of Wexford and member of the volunteering committee of this years bikeathon, Natasha Hughes, says fundraising goes a long way to provide adequate services which are of a huge benefit to the community.

You can hear Natasha’s full interview on ‘Morning Mix’ here: https://pod.space/morningmix/natasha-hughes-has-special-news-to-share-with-us-on-the-funds-raised-from-ford-centre-bikeathon-2022

Tune into ‘Morning Mix’ weekdays from 10am to 12pm on South East Radio.