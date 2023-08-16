Wexford woman is first to stand in elections as Deputy President of the IFA

A Wexford woman has been nominated as the first woman to stand for one of the most senior roles in the Irish Farmers Association in the upcoming IFA elections.

Alice Doyle from Ballyoughter, was nominated by six county IFA branches to run in the election which takes place in November.

Ms. Doyle is currently chair of the national IFA Farm Family & Social Affairs Committee.

Alice spoke to Jim on Morning Mix today and outlined her goals as Deputy President of the organisation:

“I want to be there to represent all types of farmers. I want to listen and show that communication is important. I will also include everyone along the way in the decision making process. And that is what we need to do as an organisation.”