Wexford Credit Union issue statement reassuring members the organisation is business as usual

Wexford Credit Union have issued a statement reassuring members that the organisation is currently business as usual despite recent reports.

The Credit Union say they are not working under any regulatory restrictions or directions from the Central Bank of Ireland. There is no impact to members savings or those awaitng loan or mortgage decisions.

See full statement below:

Any internal issues at Wexford Credit Union that may occur are handled internally just as with any other organisation,” the statement read. “If such issues arise that require the need for a special general meeting to be convened under the Credit Union Act, then the members will be notified as per the requirements of the legislation.Currently, Wexford Credit Union is not under any regulatory restrictions or directions from the Central Bank of Ireland. There is no impact to members savings or to any members who are awaiting loan or mortgage decisions. For members of Wexford Credit Union, it is currently business as usual.”