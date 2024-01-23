Wexford yoga entrepreneur joins the cast of BBC’s The Apprentice

Irish social media star Maura Rath, better known as Yoga with Maura, is set to appear on this year’s The Apprentice.

The Wexford native who is based in Dublin is no stranger to the public eye with nearly 40 thousand followers on Instagram.

The Wexford woman will battle it out for the £250,000 investment and mentorship, taking to our screens next week.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of the show, Maura says why she thinks she deserves to win:

“I hear back that my business brings some people a little bubble of self-love, it helps some people with that winter dread, and people move stronger and more freely than before. My biggest lesson was buying into the hype and the sales pitch of a custom app, which was an expensive experiment and wasn’t the best experience for me or my customers. All this learning was poured into my new mobile-friendly website, which is working great! I swim in the Irish Sea all year round come rain, hail or snow! I am obsessed with sea swimming and cold-water dipping and actually prefer the colder months. I believe I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because my business promotes positivity and well-being, in a profitable and scalable way, with five income streams.” Series 18 kicks off in style as candidates head straight to the Scottish Highlands, tasked with a corporate hospitality challenge where we’ll see the men’s and women’s teams compete to put on high end away days for corporate clients in the hope of impressing Lord Sugar. Watch The Apprentice on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Thursday 1 February at 9pm

