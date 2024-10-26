Back to News

Wexford’s Fleadh Cheoil Harp to remain as a permanent fixture on the marina arm

AuthorJohn Moynihan

A focal point of Wexford’s hosting of the Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann, is set to remain in place permanently.

Following a proposal by Mayor of Wexford George Lawlor to the Chief Executive of Wexford County Council Eddie Taaffe, it was decided that the iconic harp will become a permanent feature on the marina arm following the conclusion of Fleadh 2025.

The harp was created by Wexford’s own bespoke prop-making company Buí Bolg.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Mayor Lawlor explained the next steps in the feature becoming permanent, saying:

“So we are currently in negotiations with local company, Buí Bolg, who manufactured the original harp, to create a more durable harp that will have a permanent place and a permanent home on the marina arm in Wexford as a lasting legacy to the wonderful Fleadh Cheoils that we hosted this year, and we’ll host in August 2025 also.”

 

