Wexford’s ‘little fighter’ 4 year old Fiadh O Connor has passed away

Four year old Fiadh O Connor passed away this morning surrounded by her loving family.

Fiadh died at home in her Mammy’s arms, holding her Daddy’s hand surrounded by love, with Páidí and all of her favourite people close by. Fiadh passed away peacefully days before her 5th birthday, cared for and surrounded by her all of her favourite people in the world.

Fiadh has been fighting for her life since being diagnosed with a 14cm cancerous tumour, neuroblastoma, before Christmas, 2019. In the space of one week, Fiadh went from being a healthy 20-month-old with a swollen tummy, to being diagnosed with the neuroblastoma tumour, which had already spread to her bones and lungs.

She will be forever loved and remembered by her parents Rory & Laura, her adored younger brother Páidí. Fiadh is predeceased by her beloved Grandad Jim and will be lovingly remembered by her Grandad Richard (Butch) O’Connor, nana Ger O’Connor, nana Mary Murphy, Great-Granny Peg Murphy, aunties Ciara, Sarah, Katie and Orlaigh Murphy and Ciara, Emma and Orla O’Connor and her uncles Eóin and Paul Murphy. Fiadh loved her cousins Séimí, Jay, “big” Conor, Sophie, Aoife, Fionn, “little” Conor, Ellie and Millie and they will always love her. She will be greatly missed by her Godfather James, Mikey, extended family, friends, teachers at Tara’s Montessori and all who supported her throughout her illness.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Aoibheann’s Pink Tie in Fiadh’s memory.

Funeral Arrangements Later