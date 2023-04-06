Wexford awarded €300,000 by Community Monuments Fund

3 Wexford projects allocated funding under this year’s scheme

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, TD, today announced the award of €8 million in funding for 140 archaeological heritage projects throughout the country as part of the Department’s Community Monuments Fund for 2023. This year’s fund represents an increase of 33% over last year’s allocation, with €300,000 being awarded to 3 projects in Wexford.

The core objective of the Community Monuments Fund is to support the conservation, maintenance, protection, and promotion of local monuments and historic sites, in alignment with the aims of the Government’s new heritage plan, Heritage Ireland 2030, and the Climate Change Sectoral Adaptation Plan. The scheme contains a range of measures that seek to enable conservation to be carried out on archaeological monuments in need of urgent support, encourage access to these monuments and improve their presentation, and build resilience to enable these monuments to withstand the effects of climate change.

The scheme offers three funding streams to support a broad range of measures aimed at protecting and promoting archaeological monuments, including emergency conservation repair works at monuments, masonry repair, the development of Conservation Management Plans, access infrastructure and installation of interpretation signage, and communication projects aimed at disseminating knowledge of Ireland’s archaeological heritage.

This year’s CMF awards include:

€100,000 in funding for Barrystown Mine

€100,000 in funding for Mountgarret Castle

€100,000 in funding for Tellarought Castle