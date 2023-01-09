Wexford’s Michelle O Neill confirmed for 2023 World Cup assistant referee role

Wexford referee Michelle O’Neill has been included on the list of assistant match officials for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Michelle is the only Irish match official selected for the tournament and it also marks her third World Cup, having also been an assistant in 2015.

She will reprise her role this summer and is among 55 assistant referees selected by world football’s governing body for the competition which has expanded from 24 teams to 32.

Last year she became the first Irish referee to officiate at the Olympic Games as one of 99 match officials from 51 countries chosen by FIFA for this summer’s men’s and women’s football tournaments.

In 2019 Michelle became the 1st ever Irish person to officiate at a World Cup Final 2019 USA v Netherlands which was followed closely by being selected to officiate as part of the 1st ever Female refereeing team to officiate at a Men’s Supercup Final in Istanbul between Liverpool & Chelsea in 2019.

Having played soccer for many years in the local Wexford League and for her County Team, Michelle turned to refereeing in 2007/2008 season and progressed through the FAI’s School of Excellence becoming FIFA Assistant Referee in 2011 which is a prestigious honour for any official representing your Country on an International level.

Michelle is a regular in the SSE Men’s Airtricity League since 2010 & Women’s National League since 2011 and was part of the officiating team on the FAI Men’s Cup Final 2013 & 2021 in the Aviva Stadium aswell as being the Referee at the Women’s FAI cup Final 2014.