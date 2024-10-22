Minister Browne Invites Wexford Schools to Apply for Global Citizenship Education Grants

Minister James Browne is urging schools and youth organizations in County Wexford to apply for Irish Aid Global Citizenship Education Grants.

These grants, ranging from €10,000 to €180,000 over one to three years, aim to enhance awareness of global interdependence and encourage action.

The program includes an Innovation Challenge Fund for creative initiatives and emphasizes the importance of teaching global citizenship from an early age.

Applications are open now, with a deadline of December 5, 2024.

