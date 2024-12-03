Wexford’s new car registrations show modest growth

There’s been a slight increase in new car registrations in Wexford

In November, new car registrations in Wexford totaled 2,894, an increase of 1.58% compared to November last year

Wexford’s share of the national new car market in 2024 stands at 2.4%, up from 2.33% in 2023

In the electric vehicle (EV) segment, new electric car registrations in Wexford reached 427, though this marks a 16.76% decrease from 513 in November last year.

Overall, Wexford’s car registrations have shown modest growth, while EV registrations are down in line with national trends.

