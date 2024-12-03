Back to News

Wexford’s new car registrations show modest growth

News

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

There’s been a slight increase in new car registrations in Wexford

In November, new car registrations in Wexford totaled 2,894, an increase of 1.58% compared to November last year

Wexford’s share of the national new car market in 2024 stands at 2.4%, up from 2.33% in 2023

In the electric vehicle (EV) segment, new electric car registrations in Wexford reached 427, though this marks a 16.76% decrease from 513 in November last year.

Overall, Wexford’s car registrations have shown modest growth, while EV registrations are down in line with national trends.

To top
Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave