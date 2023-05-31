Wexford Schools win €5000 in ALDI Play Rugby Sticker Competition!

ALDI and the IRFU are delighted to announce that Scoil Naomh Bríde in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford and Scoil Naomh Bride, Blackwater, Enniscorthy have won €5,000 in this year’s ALDI Play Rugby sticker competition.

The local schools were named as two of ten lucky runners-up in this year’s competition, which attracted 5,682 entries from schools across Ireland. The prize money will be put towards developing and upgrading the school’s sporting facilities.

ALDI, as the Official Fresh Food Partner of Irish Rugby, launched the competition in January. It gave schools the chance to win a life-changing sports facility makeover worth €50,000 by simply collecting ALDI Play Rugby stickers. Shoppers received one sticker for every €25 spent and a completed poster with 300 stickers earned each school an entry into the draw.

ALDI Play Rugby is a national programme aimed at primary school children across Ireland. Developed by the IRFU and supported by ALDI, it is a free, supervised, and non-contact rugby programme that provides boys and girls with a fun introduction to the sport. Schools are offered access to invaluable resources including sessions with Community Rugby Officers, online coaching resources, and free coaching equipment.

Last year, the ALDI Play Rugby programme saw more than 117,000 boys and girls across 1,000 schools nationwide get active and learn the basic skills of rugby.

Chris Corrigan, Store Manager ALDI Enniscorthy, presenting €5,000 cheque to ALDI Play Rugby competition runner-up school, Scoil Naomh Bríde, Blackwater, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, to upgrade their sporting facilities.