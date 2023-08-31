Young Wexford artist features in major Tokyo exhibition

A prizewinning artwork chosen from this year’s 69th Texaco Children’s Art Competition entitled ‘The Points Race’, by 17-year old Sarah McLoughlin, from Bridgetown College, was one of four Irish paintings exhibited at the 24th International High School Arts Festival which took place in Tokyo recently.

Sponsored by the International Foundation for Arts and Culture, the International High School Arts Festival is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious exhibitions to take place in Tokyo annually. Described as ‘a showcase for the world’s best young artistic talent’, it featured some 500 artworks by students from around the world.

Other 2023 Texaco winning artworks displayed were ‘Curiosity’ by Charley Bell 16), from Methodist College Belfast; ‘The Bond’ by Amy O’Brien (17), from Presentation Secondary School, Mitchelstown and ‘Emotions Of A Lifetime’ by Megan Hogan (15), from Gaelcholáiste Phort Láirge, Ballygunner.