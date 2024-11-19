Yellow Low Temperature warning in place

A nationwide cold snap is showing no sign of shifting over the coming days.

A yellow low temperature and ice warning will kick in for the entire country from 8pm this evening.

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Very cold with widespread frost and icy stretches.

Possible impacts:

Hazardous conditions on roads and paths

Some travel disruption

Valid: 20:00 Tuesday 19/11/2024 to 10:00 Wednesday 20/11/2024

Wexford Sergeant Niall Maher had this advice for motorists ahead of the cold snap, “We would appeal to anybody that’s driving to ensure that your lights and tyres are in safe and working order.

And if driving in an area that’s affected by icy conditions, please drive slowly in the highest gear possible that is safe to do so and maneuver gently and avoid harsh breaking. Everybody who’s ever driven in icy conditions will appreciate that it is a very tedious and frightening task at times so just that everybody is aware that the temperatures are due to drop even more in the coming days as far as I know tomorrow morning they are giving treacherous conditions so just for everybody to prepare their journeys, give adequate time and we would just appeal to everybody, please drive safely.”

