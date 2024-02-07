14 Active Travel schemes in Co Wexford to receive funding

The National Transport Authority has allocated €3.75 million for 14 Active Travel schemes in County Wexford.

This latest allocation means 2024 will be the year that the Government’s total investment for Active Travel infrastructure will smash the €1bn mark.

Speaking at the announcement, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: “Something that has been a cornerstone of our National Transport strategy over the past few years has been the dedication to making walking, cycling and wheeling safer and much more accessible throughout the country.”

The Active Travel Investment Programme for 2024 will fund approximately 800 new and existing projects Nationwide.

Funding in Wexford is being made available for:

Active Travel Scheme (Section 38)

Newtown Road, Wexford Town

Cycle lane upgrade and Traffic calming scheme

Allocation: € 2,400,000

Wexford County Council proposes to undertake construction of Traffic Calming, cycle lane upgrade and improve pedestrian access on R769 Newtown Road.

The proposed scheme consists of carriageway narrowing and junction tightening works at Newtown Rd. between junction with L3503 (Hospital Junction) and Wygram junction.

Other projects including in the funding include:

Project Council Allocation Roxborough Active Travel Pathfinder Scheme Wexford County Council € 142,000 Enniscorthy Local Transport Plan Wexford County Council € 100,000 Newtown Road Phase 3 – Racecourse to Hospital Wexford County Council € 240,000

