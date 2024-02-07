The state of GP services in Wexford is sparking calls for change

There is a significant gap in what patients pay for a standard GP appointment depending on where they live.

According to a Nationwide Survey of 275 GPs by the Irish Independent, there is a €50 gap between the cheapest and most expensive consultations nationwide.

In Dublin the most expensive is €80 euro while Monaghan has the cheapest at just €30

In Wexford the cost ranges between €50 and €70.

The research comes as it has become evident that there is a shortage of GPs throughout the Country.

The current GP shortages in Wexford has been accredited to an ageing demographic and many young doctors leaving the Country.

Dr. Austin Byrne from the Irish Medical Organisation GP Committee has called for a long term plan to tackle the shortages and attract new entrants into the sector.

Despite local populations continuing to grow, just 32% of practices outside of the country’s main cities are open to taking on new patients.

Wexford GP Dr. Bill Lynch – says that there are more patients with more complex medical issues increasing doctors workloads here which leads to them looking for an alternative to find a work -life balance, “GPs leaving the Country and not returning from Australia and New Zealand as the workload here is just massive.”

He went on to say that funding is what’s needed for nurse practitioners but “it wont be solved any time soon”.

