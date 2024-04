In the Airtricity 1st Division last night in Ferrycarrig Park 16 year old Kaylem Hart-nett came off the bench and scored his 1st Senior Goal for Wexford FC and 10 minutes later another Wexford man Mickie Rowe added a 2nd to put them 2 up against Longford Town.

However, in a dramatic finish Longford came back in the 81st & 97th minute to equalise

Wexford FC are still 4th in the table on 15 points the same points as UCD who they play in Ferrycarrig Park next Friday night.