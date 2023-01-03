Top 5 TV Shows Back in 2023

You: Season 4 (9 February) Netflix

You is an American psychological thriller-crime drama developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. The series based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling books You and Hidden Bodies. The series follows a dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man who goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.

Succession: Season 4 (expected spring 2023) Prime

Succession Synopsis Set in New York, SUCCESSION explores themes of power, politics, money, and family. Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the tough, powerful, aging patriarch, is head of Waystar Royco, a family-controlled international media conglomerate. He is married to his third wife, Marcia (Hiam Abbass), a loving, formidable partner.

And Just Like That: Season 2 (expected summer 2023) Now Tv

And Just Like That… is an American comedy-drama streaming television series developed by Michael Patrick King for HBO Max. It is a revival and a sequel of the HBO television series Sex and the City created by Darren Star, which is based on Candace Bushnell’s newspaper column and 1996 book anthology of the same name.

Bridgerton: Season 3 (expected 2023) Netflix

Bridgerton is a period family drama created by Chris Van Dusen revolves around 8 siblings, all finding love in their own ways in the high society of London. Based in a Regency era, this Netflix series was released on Christmas day at the peak of the pandemic 2020.

Under the exacting eye of Jess Brownell, the deliciously frothy, candy-coloured Netflix period drama’s third outing will focus on Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin’s (Luke Newton) slow-burning romance, and Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) honeymoon period.

Happy Valley: Season 3 (Back 1 January) BBC One

Sgt Catherine Cawood is happier than ever, and has just bought a Jeep so she can drive to the Himalayas when she retires. But she’s got seven months to go on the force till then – and the evil Tommy Lee Royce is back on the scene. Things couldn’t possibly take a downturn, could they? It’s been six years since the last series of Sally Wainwright’s state-of-the-nation masterwork, and this is confirmed as its last. Brace yourself for a brutal final innings.