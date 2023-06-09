Wexfords AD Caller Initiative to go nationwide

A Wexford Born Initiative to support those with additional needs is to be launched nationwide.

The AD caller scheme, was launched during lockdown by Caroline Flanagan, a Wexford Able Disabled Committee member.

The aim was to help those with additional needs to access services over the phone.

It was brought before the Minister for Disabilities, Pat Rabitte last Thursday.

Caroline told South East Radio about the meeting and said that the Minister immediately accepted the proposal and said that it would be rolled out nationally.

Caroline is calling on all businesses in Wexford to get on board and recognise the AD caller.