Teen rushed to hospital following a near-drowning incident in Wexford Town

A teenage boy is in hospital following a suspected near-drowning incident at his home in Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services attended an incident at a house in Wexford Town yesterday at around 4.30pm.

The youngster was taken to Wexford General Hospital by ambulance with Garda escort, where he is said to be fighting for his life.

Gardaí are currently treating the incident as a tragic accident as no foul play is suspected.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed to South East Radio: “Gardaí and emergency services attended an incident at a domestic residence in Wexford Town this afternoon, Thursday, 17th August 2023″.

No further information is available at this time.