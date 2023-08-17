Residents of Duncormick questioning resources in the area to cope with new residents

A Wexford Councillor is cautioning against posting misinformation online.

It comes following an announcement that 51 people – mainly women and children – will be moving into the premises formerly known as ‘The legend’ in Duncormick.

Local residents are questioning if there are enough resources in the area to accommodate an influx of residents.

Councillor Jim Codd Spoke to South East Radio News earlier:

“We’d like to support those fleeing war. Consultation with the local community is important. I understand that people struggle to access medical care in the area, so we would like to know what extra supports the government will provide.”

He went on to stay that these are people fleeing a terrible situation and “there is a lot of misinformation being put online and I would caution against that”.

“I would like to do everything I can to support these people.”