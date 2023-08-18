Wexford ‘Whale Watch’ events this Saturday

It’s that time of the year again, when IWDG in association with Inis, invite you to Whale Watch Ireland 2023 on Saturday 19th August between 2:00-4:00 PM.

This annual event comprises free and guided whale watches at local headlands and vantage points, as part of All-Ireland whale watch day. This year’s event is once again timed to coincide with Heritage Week which is a celebration of Ireland’s cultural, built and natural heritage. These simultaneous land-based watches at 19 locations around the Irish coast provide IWDG researchers, members and enthusiasts with a unique overview of whale and dolphin activity on the day; and as Citizen Scientists you can also play an important part.

While there are of course no guarantees of sightings, given reasonable weather you have a good chance of seeing some of the marine species that can be viewed locally. We advise participants to dress appropriately for the weather conditions on the day. Please note, there are no boats involved and no bookings necessary. There may be a short, elevated walk from the meeting point to your watch site, so sensible footwear is recommended, and your local watch may not be wheelchair accessible. You should bring binoculars, your sense of humour and refreshments, but please leave your pets at home.

This event is suitable for all ages and is aimed at everyone from the novice wildlife enthusiast to more experienced naturalist, with a keen interest in biological recording. In the event of unsuitable weather your watch leader may need to cancel your local event; so, if in doubt, please check in with them on the contact details below or on www.iwdg.ie/events.

The meeting points in Wexford are at Greenore Point in Rosslare and Hook Head. Details below:

Greenore Point, Co. Wexford Car park (nr. Rosslare Hbr) Village playground. Contact: Brian Glanville

Ph: 087 1390665 email: brianglanville1@hotmail.com

Hook Head, Co. Wexford Lighthouse. Contact Harm Deenen Ph: 086 3485013 email: Harm.Deenen@zoho.com