New combined French Irish rail and ferry ticket to commence

Plans for a new Franco-Irish rail and ferry ticket have been announced

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne has confirmed plans for the creation of a combined ticket to cover travel between France and Ireland.

Rosslare Europort will become one of the key beneficiaries of the new scheme as the port is located close to the railway line.

When Taoiseach Micheál Martin paid a visit to French President Emmanuel Macron last week, they signed an agreement creating the new ticket combing rail and ferry travel between both countries

The ticket will be in effect by summer of next year