A Fleadh for All! Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024 set to take centre stage in Wexford

The countdown has begun as the county gears up to welcome the world to Wexford Town

Over the weekend, the Wexford Fleadh Executive Committee and Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann officially launched this year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann. From 4th to 11th August 2024, Wexford Town will come alive with the world’s largest celebration of Irish traditional music and heritage. The event, organised by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and hosted by the local committee, is expected to draw over half a million visitors to the Sunny Southeast.

This year’s theme, ‘A Fleadh for All’, truly embodies the festival’s spirit of inclusivity and diversity. It’s a celebration that warmly welcomes everyone, from seasoned attendees to first-time visitors. The Fleadh will host a significant international audience and feature a diverse lineup of 15,000 musicians, dancers, singers and storytellers from various communities across Ireland, all brought together by their love of traditional Irish music, dance and culture. With an exciting and varied programme that caters to all tastes, there’s something for everyone at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024. The recent launch offers just a taste of the thrilling cultural experiences in store for attendees this August.

Cathaoirleach of the Fleadh Executive Committee, Eddie Taaffe, said:

“We’re honoured to have our beloved town play host to this year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann. This celebration is a tribute to the volunteers, businesses, musicians, Comhaltas branches, and the global community, all of whom will contribute to making this year’s event unforgettable. The Fleadh is a festival for everyone, inviting both those who have experienced a Fleadh before and those who have yet to discover its magic. We’ve been working towards this Fleadh for many years, and we can’t wait to showcase the rich Wexford culture of music, song and dance with the world.“

Wexford Town, nestled in Ireland’s Ancient East, offers more than just a picturesque backdrop for the celebrations. Attendees are encouraged to explore the wider county, with its sprawling coastline, bustling towns, and rich history.

Fáilte Ireland Tourism Officer for Ireland’s Ancient East, Aileen Dowling, said:

“As proud event partners, Fáilte Ireland is thrilled to celebrate the Fleadh Cheoil 2024 in Wexford this August! Rolling out the red carpet for visitors from near and far, we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to the Fleadh and sharing all the wonders of Ireland’s Ancient East.”

Speaking on the Fleadh’s arrival in Wexford, Director-General of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, Labhrás Ó Murchú, said:

“The 2024 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann promises to be one the most spectacular Fleadhanna of all time. Against the backdrop of historic Wexford – famous in music, song and story – up to 600,000 Fleadh fans from all over the world will assemble for one of the greatest cultural festivals in the world. The economy will benefit by over €60,000,000, and Irish culture will be substantially enhanced.”

The Irish diaspora stretches to 80 million people worldwide. Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, the largest event of its kind, serves as a melting pot of culture, of people coming together to celebrate traditional music and Irish heritage from across the world. For the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024, visitors can expect lively sessions in quiet pub corners, dancing, singing, and on-street performances, with céilí bands galore. This year is set to feature many highlights, with the eagerly anticipated traditional music and dance competitions serving as high points in the week.

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann is kindly supported by Wexford County Council, Fáilte Ireland and Wexford Credit Union. RTÉ and TG4 will once again act as broadcast and live broadcasting partners respectively.

For more information and to stay updated on Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024, visit https://fleadhcheoil.ie/

