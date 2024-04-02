The annual ASTI conference is continuing in Wexford this afternoon

Clayton White’s Hotel in Wexford’s hosting the event which runs to Thursday with Minister for Education Norma Foley and ASTI President Geraldine O’Brien among today’s speakers.

Theme is Education, Advocate and Empower.

It’s as the Teachers Union of Ireland members have gathered at the INEC in Killarney for their event while the INTO’s finishes up tomorrow in Co Derry.

Working conditions and the pay and retention of teachers just some of the issues being discussed. Approximately 500 ASTI members attend Convention as delegates every year. Each Branch nominates at least one delegate to Convention, depending on Branch size. In addition, all members of the Central Executive Council and Standing Committee attend.

All three teaching unions are holding their conferences this week. A recent survey showed over 50% of new teachers are considering leaving for teaching roles abroad

Speaking to South East Radio, Former President of the ASTI Deirdre McDonald said that the government have a lot of questions to answer.

