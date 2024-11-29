A magical Christmas concert in aid of Jack and Jill

“A Magical Christmas Concert” at Carrig on Bannow Community Centre, featuring captivating performances by KSM Adult Singers and KSM Youth Choir, accompanied by musicians Robert Mahon (piano), Eimear Heeney (violin), and Gerri Dunne (cello), under the musical direction of Angela Mahon. This festive evening promises to be a delightful experience for all ages.

General admission tickets are available for €20, while tickets for children under 16 years are priced at €12. Your ticket includes a special treat during the interval, with mulled wine, mince pies, and refreshments.

The concert serves as a fundraiser for the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, a remarkable charity providing essential medical support for children in need at home.

Seating is unallocated, so all seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. To secure a good spot, it’s recommended to arrive early.

The concert will take place on:

Saturday, 7th December: Doors open at 7:30 pm, concert starts at 8:00 pm

Doors open at 7:30 pm, concert starts at 8:00 pm Sunday, 8th December: Doors open at 4:30 pm, concert starts at 5:00 pm

Don’t miss out on this magical evening for the whole family!

Angela & Robert Mahon were inspired to host this concert for Jack and Jill as they relied heavily on their services when their son Jacob was very ill.

All are welcome

Related