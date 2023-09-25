Wexford parents asked to look out for symptoms in their newborn babies

A small number of skin infections have been flagged in newborn babies who were recently discharged from Wexford General Hospital.

The infections are said to have been diagnosed in a number of babies discharged since early August.

A spokesman for the Ireland East Hospital Group says that parents are being asked to check for symptoms which can include: Redness of the skin

Swelling of the skin

Blistering

Fever and lethargy The outbreak is said to be due to a bacterial infection and the families of the babies have been contacted directly.

In a statement from the hospital, the symptoms to look out for have been outlined and a helpline has been set up to answer any concerns that parents may have:

Hospital Management and officials from Public Health South East are investigating the causes of these infections and have put in place enhanced infection prevention and control precautions.



If you have any concerns around signs and symptoms of skin infection in a baby to whom you are providing care, please attend your local GP who can assess and advise as appropriate.



To help answer any additional questions you might have, a telephone line has been established.



The line is open 10am to 7pm from yesterday Thursday 21st September to Tuesday 26th September inclusive of Saturday and Sunday. The number to call is: 0877597009

