A new electric bike scheme is coming to Wexford this Spring.

Between 50 and 60 electric bikes are set to be available for the local public to use at locations around Wexford town in March. The European e bike provider Bolt is joining up with Wexford County Council to carry out the pilot scheme.

Micro-mobility operator Bolt will launch the new shared electric bike schemes in Wexford Town along with Bray in Spring 2023.Bolt has previously previously earmarked up to €5m in its bid to roll out electric bike operations across Irish cities and towns with up to 2000 bikes available to deploy immediately as required.

It said since launching shared mobility schemes in the summer of 2022 in Sligo and Kilkenny, over 105,000 km have been travelled on Bolt’s eBikes.The Government recently committed to promoting e-mobility solutions in cities and towns and will be relying on such schemes to provide essential alternatives for commuters as Demand Management solutions are considered in the coming year.