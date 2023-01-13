Wexford parents encouraged to avail of free walk-in flu vaccination clinics

With flu and RSV at an all time high, free walk-in flu vaccination clinics for all children aged 2-17 clinics are running in Wexford Vaccination Centre in Enniscorthy.

The clinics will take place on Friday 13th January from 1.30pm – 5.30pm, Sunday 15th from 10am – 4pm and Sunday 22nd from 10am – 4pm. No appointment is needed for these clinics.

Flu cases in children are rising and significant numbers of children have been hospitalised with flu already this winter. Getting the flu vaccine for your child is the best way to protect them from serious illness.

The children’s nasal spray flu vaccine is also available for free in participating GPs and pharmacies for children aged 2 – 17 until 23rd January.

Children under 16 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and please remember to bring your PPS number.

To check clinic times and for more information visit http://www.hse.ie/flu