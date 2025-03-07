Wexford disability activist breaking down barriers for disabled political candidates in Ireland

A recent study led by Wexford Disability Activist Dr. Vivian Rath and the University of Galway has shed light on the significant barriers faced by disabled individuals when running for political office in Ireland.

The research identifies a range of challenges, including inaccessibility in the built environment, lack of accessible communication methods, negative societal attitudes, and financial limitations.

One of the most significant hurdles identified in the study is the difficulty disabled candidates face during canvassing. The study highlights that the inaccessibility of doorsteps, extra transport and personal assistant costs, and the need for additional support like sign language interpreters all increase the financial burden on disabled candidates. These extra costs, alongside the general expenses of running for election, make it harder for disabled individuals to compete on an equal footing.

Dr. Vivian also noted that intersectionality plays a crucial role in adding even more layers to these challenges. For example, disabled women may face added financial strain due to childcare costs, while candidates with multiple identities may experience discrimination or fear of violence. Despite these difficulties, some candidates find that disclosing their disability can lead to greater support, but this remains a personal decision influenced by various factors.

To address these issues, Dr. Vivian proposes the establishment of a fund to support disabled candidates with the extra costs incurred during their campaigns. This idea draws on the example of the UK’s “Access to Elected Office Fund,” which helps disabled candidates cover additional campaign costs. Dr. Vivian believes that such a fund would help to reduce the financial barriers and increase the diversity of voices in Irish politics.

