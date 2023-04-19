Wexford Gardaí Appeal to Victims of a Group Targeting Building and Agricultural Material Providers

An Garda Síochána Appeal to Victims of a Group Targeting Building and Agricultural Material Providers to come forward.

An Garda Síochána are appealing to the public and in particular those working at building and agricultural material providers who may have been victims of theft in recent months to come forward.Gardaí are currently investigating a number of reports of people calling to retail premises and providing fraudulent credit card details in order to purchase building and agricultural material.

Once the transaction is authorised, they leave the premises with the goods and it is later discovered that the card details provided are fraudulent.These incidents have predominantly occurred at Hardware Stores, Builders Providers and local Co Operatives.

An incident room has been established in Thurles Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed.

Anyone with information can contact any Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.