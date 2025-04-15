Application for IPAS Centre in Carnew Withdrawn

Sinn Féin TD for the Wicklow-Wexford Constituency, Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin, has welcomed the decision by Quest Retirement Solutions to withdraw its application to turn a public house on Carnews Main Street, ‘The Lodge’ into an IPAS Centre.

Deputy Ó Súilleabháin, who along with other local politicians, had addressed a packed meeting in Carnew Hall last Monday stressed the importance of “local consultation”

“Carnew Hall was packed to capacity with 350+ members of the public following an application by Quest Retirement Solutions to install an IPAS Cente in The Lodge public house on the town’s main street. There were 127 formal paid and written objections/ observations submitted to Wicklow County Council at the Close of business. This is an unusually high number for any planning application. Speaker after speaker outlined how this neglected and disadvantaged small town is unsuited for such a facility. This is people power in action, in opposition to the government’s developer-led approach, which is creating millionaires overnight all across those state, but at the expense of local communities. Deputy Ó Súilleabháin welcomed the news on Friday evening that the application for the IPAS centre has now been withdrawn. I am pleased to see that Quest Retirement Solutions have seen sense and have withdrawn their application and taken the concerns of the local community in Carnew into account.The situation in Carnew really reflects how badly this Government is dealing with this issue. Forcing IPAS Centres onto local communities around the country, and its lack of local consultation is the wrong approach to take. They must be forced to change course in this issue, which has been so divisive to date”

