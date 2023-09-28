Approximately 50 electricity customers across Co. Wexford remain without power this morning

Approximately 50 customers across Co. Wexford are without power this morning after Storm Agness made landfall yesterday.

A number of customers were without power yesterday but most of those faults have been fixed.Blustery conditions hit the South and South East of the country hard yesterday, leaving many without electricity.The ESB’s ‘Powercheck’ website – where customers can check an estimated return time -was down this morning but is back up and running.

Speaking to South East Radio News this morning ESB Area Manager David Phelan says crews have been out since early morning fixing any problems.

If you are still without power please call 1800 372 999 or head over to http://powercheck.ie

