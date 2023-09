Pieta House will officially open a new centre in Co. Wexford today.

The official opening of the national suicide and self-harm prevention charities centre in Drinigh will take place at 10am this morning. Last year in Wexford over 500 people were supported with in-person counselling at the centre in Drinagh. That equates to 2000 free hours of counselling.

CEO of Pieta House Stephanie Manahan says they are delighted to be officially opening the new facility here today.

