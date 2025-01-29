Wexford Councillor Lisa McDonald Clarifies Position on Active Travel and Oilgate Bypass

Fianna Fáil Councillor Lisa McDonald addressed concerns about her stance on the active travel component of the Oilgate Bypass project, which has been met with criticism from Wexbug.

The project, which has been in the works for over 30 years, is facing delays due to the addition of an active travel route, an element that Lisa McDonald believes is hindering progress.

Councillor McDonald clarified that she did not advocate for removing the active travel portion but instead suggested that it should proceed as a separate project. According to Cllr. McDonald, the motorway itself is a critical infrastructure project for Wexford, and its delayed timeline, now set to potentially extend to 2035, is unacceptable. She pointed out that residents and landowners along the corridor have been in limbo for years, unable to develop or sell their properties due to the uncertainty surrounding the bypass.

One key point the councillor raised was the potential for active travel to be handled independently from the motorway development. She argued that the land needed for the active travel route is causing further delays, as additional land acquisition is required. She highlighted that the existing N11 road could easily be used for cyclists, avoiding the need for more land and reducing delays.

Cllr. McDonald also expressed frustration at the reaction from some people, including Wexbug, who misunderstood her position. She made it clear that she supports active travel and is married to an avid cyclist, but she does not believe it should delay a much-needed motorway project that will improve safety and contribute to Wexford’s economic growth.

She vowed to bring the issue up in the upcoming Wexford County Council meeting, seeking support from her colleagues. Her focus remains on ensuring the timely completion of the bypass, which she believes is essential for both local communities and the regional economy.

