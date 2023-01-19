Argos to close all stores

Argos is to close down its entire retail operation in Ireland. Some stores will shut in March following the end of their leases, with the remainder to close by June 24th.

The news will come as a shock to many Wexford consumers who frequent the store in Wexford town regularly

Mandate Trade Union says it will work with the company to get the best deal for staff. There are just under 40 Argos stores in the Republic of Ireland. The move will see more than 400 staff lose their jobs.

In a statement this morning, Mandate expressed its “disappointment” at Argos’ decision to close all of its outlets in Ireland.

Mandate said it will now being intensive engagements with Argos to “get best possible deal for workers being made redundant”. The average service of workers affected by the news is between 11 and 15 years.

“Today is a difficult one for Argos’s staff here in Ireland as they get the news that the company will be closing down here. Because Argos is shutting down its complete operation in Ireland this amounts to a collective redundancy which requires a 30-day consultation period and we know the company intends to honour that obligation to engage,” Mandate’s Michael Meegan said.

“We will be using this period to negotiate the best possible terms for those who are losing their jobs and we are expecting a constructive response from the company,” Mr Meegan said.