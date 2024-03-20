Wexford Gardaí begin investigation after goods found in suspicious vehicles

Gardai in Wexford carried out a surveillance operation on two vehicles after receiving intelligence reports on Monday

The Artic lorry and rigid truck were travelling from Rosslare Europort to Coolgreaney in the North of the County

The vehicles were searched and a large amount of cigarettes and computer components were found.

The search for the drivers drivers of both vehicles is ongoing after they fled the scene.

Specialised Officers at Rosslare Europort are now working on an estimated value of the good seized.

