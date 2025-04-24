Book Of Condolences Open in Wexford for the Pope

People have travelled from far and wide to pay their respects to the Pope – as he lies in state at the Vatican for the second day.

Pope Francis is in St Peter’s Basilica – where he arrived yesterday morning – ahead of his funeral on Saturday.

An Post have announced they will deliver Mass cards to the Vatican free-of charge.

Cards can be posted for free until May 14th and An Post will ensure they are delivered directly to the Vatican:

You can post your cards to

Cards to the Vatican

PO Box 13812

FREEPOST

Dublin 1

Meanwhile, A Book of Condolence has been opened in Wexford and a special mass will take place

Fr Billy Swan has the details

A special mass is also taking place in Enniscorthy

Related