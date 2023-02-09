The GAA is coming under pressure to reverse its decision to get rid of cash entry at match grounds

Going to a match has become a ‘high anxiety’ process for some older people who can’t order tickets online.

That’s according to one Cavan Councillor, who’s calling for the GAA to resume selling tickets for inter-county games at the gate.

The policy is currently in place in Wexford where tickets can only be purchased in advance and online, leaving some supporters disappointed at the gates at the recent Wexford v London match.

The move was made initially during the pandemic, and sees tickets for many matches only available in advance.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is also backing the proposal for the option to buy GAA tickets with cash.

Aontu Councillor Sarah O’Reilly says there are also safety concerns for older people who can’t use the online system, and hand over personal information so others can do it on their behalf.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said there should be at least one turnstile that accepts cash at every match.