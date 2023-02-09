Quake death toll continues to rise

Almost 16-thousand people have now died in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, according to the latest official figures.

People are still being rescued alive but freezing overnight temperatures are making things even more difficult.

The first convoy of assistance for Syrians is reportedly en route for the border with Turkey.

The Turkish government says more than 30-thousand have also been injured.

Irish Emergency Alliance, comprising six key humanitarian organisations, has an appeal to support the thousands devastated by the disaster.

Jacqui Corcoran of World Vision called on people to support their efforts to distribute crucial aid by visiting www.irishemergencyalliance.org.

Alternatively you can help by donating to World Vision Ireland, Trocaire, Plan International, Christian Aid Ireland or Action Aid.