Car chargers in Wexford set to increase

With around 20 charging points across County Wexford, a proposal going to cabinet will suggest there should be high powered electric car chargers every 60 kilometres.

Minister Eamon Ryan is bringing the first EV charging infrastructure strategy to his colleagues, setting out a 100 million euro spend over the next three years.

The aim is to significantly increase the number of public charging points by 2025 to make it more feasible for people to switch. It sets out a roadmap for the delivery of Ireland’s publicly funded charging infrastructure over the next three years, and has a fund of €100m. The strategy aims to assure car users of the feasibility of switching to an EV over the coming years.

As part of that it’s proposed to have a pool of high powered chargers at least every sixty kilometres along main network roads. Mr Ryan is due to launch the full strategy at a stakeholders forum in the Aviva Stadium on Thursday. The strategy is divided into three phases, including plans for major infrastructure projects already flagged and under way at some level such as BusConnects, DART+, and MetroLink.