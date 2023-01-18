U2 Documentary Release Date Announced

The trailer for the new Disney+ documentary, “Bono And The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming, With David Letterman” has just dropped. The show will premiere on St. Patrick’s Day, the same day U2’s new album “Songs Of Surrender” is also released. The show, which follows the U2 leaders heading back home to Dublin, marks the legendary TV host’s first trip to the country.

In the shows official statement, David Letterman joked, “Recently, I won a radio contest. Winner gets to visit Dublin with Bono and The Edge (radio contest part not true, but I feel like a winner). They showed me around, introduced me to their musician friends, and performed some of their greatest songs in a small theater. It’s a great tour. I’m the luckiest man on the planet.”

In the special, directed by Morgan Neville, The Edge says, “It’s remarkable not so much what’s changed over the years, but how little has changed over the years. You know, when we get into the studio, it still feels like we’re making our first album”.