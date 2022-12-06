St Vincent De Paul in Wexford fundraiser this weekend

A special fundraising Christmas concert in support of St. Vincent De Paul, Wexford, takes place in Rowe Street Church on Saturday 10th December at 3pm. ‘Christmas Carols for All’ brings together four wonderful choirs from Wexford to sing favourite Christmas Carols.

Wexford Festival Singers will be joined by Rowe Street Church Choir, The Bridge Singers and St. Iberius Choir. The concert will also feature Soprano duo Lonra, featuring Ruth Gallagher and Patricia Goggins, with provided by Wexford Sinfonia, all under the baton of Wexford Festival Singers Music Director Dr. Kevin O’Carroll.

There is much excitement about the four Wexford based choirs coming together to sing at the Christmas Carols concert, according to Louise Gaffney Wilkinson, Chair of Wexford Festival Singers. ‘It is wonderful to be back singing together after such a long time because of lockdown and covid 19 pandemic,’ says Louise. ‘We are very excited to be together to lift our voices in aid of a great cause, St. Vincent De Paul, Wexford. We look forward to many people turning up to raise as much money as possible on Saturday 10th December at 3pm. Please do all come along and help us out.’ There is no need to buy a ticket as there will be a retiring collection.

This will be the first ‘Christmas Carols for All’ since 2019 and offers a delightful opportunity for people to take a little time out from all the busyness of Christmas, come together, listen to beautiful music and join in with the singing. What better way to get the Christmas season into full swing and to support such a deserving local cause.

In addition to the music event this weekend marks the the Society of St Vincent de Paul, has called for a generous response to the Annual Church Gate Collection which will take place after all masses on the weekend of 10th/11th December.

As it comes into its busiest two months of the year, the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul is receiving an average of 800 requests for help every day. Launching this year’s SVP Annual Appeal entitled “Impossible Choices”, Rose McGowan, SVP National President, said that despite the additional cost-of-living support payments made by the Government, there are many people who are struggling to meet basic family expenses.

Bishop Ger commended the work of so many volunteers who give so selflessly of their time to assist with the work of the Society of St Vincent de Paul throughout the Diocese and beyond and has asked mass goers to respond as generously as they can to the upcoming collection.