Chambers Ireland and Skillnet Ireland Support Workforce Development in Co. Wexford

Chambers Ireland has today launched its new Chamber Skillnet Networks website which provides information for businesses in Co. Wexford about how to provide upskilling to their workforce. In addition to Wexford, membership of the Network is open to Chambers members and private enterprises based in Cork, Clare, Dublin, Limerick, Louth, Waterford, Sligo, and Tipperary.

Each Chamber Skillnet is an enterprise-led training network for companies within a region that want to work collaboratively to respond locally to talent development needs within their business.

Chambers Skillnet Networks, in partnership with Skillnet Ireland support regional development by helping local businesses to arrive at shared local solutions that are more accessible, affordable, and ultimately, more effective at meeting their needs. Each Network addresses both technical and non-technical skills needs across multiple sectors. The Networks support member companies to develop and grow through the provision of relevant and flexible programmes for their talent.

Mark Jordan, Chief Strategy Officer, Skillnet Ireland, said: “The interactive online map, developed by Chambers Skillnet Networks, does a fantastic job of showing those involved in making business decisions for their teams how they can avail of the supports accessible through their local Chambers Skillnet. Our aim at Skillnet Ireland is to meet the needs of modern businesses that are facing challenges in digitalisation, climate, and innovation, and this focus on the regional development of these key factors, to businesses of all sizes, is a vital part of the work being done by the Chambers Skillnet Networks. We look forward to continuing this strong partnership, focused on the talent within companies, that are at the heart of business communities across Ireland.”

For further information on the ten Chambers Skillnet Networks, across nine counties, please go to http://www.chambers.ie/skillnet-networks