Courtown RNLI work with Arklow RNLI to tow cabin cruiser to safety

Courtown RNLI assisted two men and a boy on Wednesday (9 August) and towed their cabin cruiser into Courtown harbour.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their inshore lifeboat at 6:30pm to assist Arklow lifeboat who had arrived on scene in Cahore to reports of a cabin cruiser with engine failure. Courtown launched their inshore lifeboat at 7:30pm with helm Brian McEvoy and crew members Steve Cruise and Hazel Woods on board. They rendezvoused with Arklow all-weather lifeboat, who had the stricken vessel under tow, approximately 400m out from Courtown pier.

Once on scene, crew member Hazel Woods boarded the cabin cruiser and Courtown lifeboat took over the tow, leaving Arklow All Weather Lifeboat to return to station. Helm Brian McEvoy then proceeded to tow the cruiser into Courtown Harbour, where there were shore crew ready to assist securing the rescued boat and helping the people on board get safely ashore.

Speaking following the call out, Jim Murphy, Courtown RNLI Deputy Launching Authority said: ‘We were delighted to assist our neighbouring RNLI station. Both men and the boy on board the cabin cruiser were wearing lifejackets and had a means of communication to raise the alarm when their engine failed, two things the RNLI always recommend and encourage. Should you get into difficulty on the water or see someone in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’