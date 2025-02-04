Co. Wexford sees rise in the number of electric vehicles registered in January

There was a sharp rise in the number of electric vehicles registered in January.

Figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show they were up 20 per cent on the same month last year.

Electric Vehicle (EV) sales experienced a record-breaking month with the highest sales recorded to date, 4,925 registrations in January, representing 20% increase when compared to 4,093 in January 2024.

In the new car market share by engine type, Petrol cars remain the leader (despite a decline in share) at 28.24%, followed by Hybrid (Petrol Electric) 24.89%, Diesel at 16.31%, Electric at 14.69% and Plug-in Electric Hybrid at 14.17%.

Automatic transmissions account for 71.71% of market share, while manual transmissions continue to see a decline 28.28%.

In Co Wexford there was 136 EV’s sold in January compared to 120 on the same time last year. We also saw New Car Registrations increase in Wexford. Last year the number was 900, this year saw it increase to 982.

