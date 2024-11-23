Concerns of flooding in Enniscorthy as levels in the River Slaney rise

There are concerns of flooding in Enniscorthy this afternoon (SATURDAY), due to elevated levels in the River Slaney.

The current level in the Slaney is 2.4, with a level of 3.0 usually resulting in flooding in the town.

The river rose considerably overnight following strong rains arising from Storm Bert.

A fresh status yellow wind warning has been issued for Wexford from 5pm this evening (Saturday) until 2 tomorrow morning (Sunday), though there are no further rain warnings.

There had been several reports of flooding throughout the county earlier this morning, on the Newline Road, on the R735 Carrigbawn to Newbawn road, on the R745 road leading into Ferns village, as well as on the Taghmon to Adamstown Road.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Independent Councillor and General Election candidate Jackser Owens said that a lot more rain would be needed to flood parts of the town, saying:

“I just walked the River Slaney there a while ago [approximately 12.30PM] and the measurement at the moment is 2.4. It has to be up to 3 to have a flood. I just hope and pray that the householders of the Island Road and the business people won’t be flooded. I’m looking out there now; it is very high but it would take a lot of water to flood us as it’s 2.4 at the moment. I spoke to the engineer and he said it had to be 3 meters before to be a flood so it’s a long way away from that.”

Cllr Owens continued:

“So pray to God that it won’t go on to the Island Road, that it won’t go on to the Quay and down by the Riverside Hotel in that area. So we will just keep our fingers crossed.”

