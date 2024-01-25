Wexford records over 1500 new domain registrations in 2023

The latest .ie Domain Profile Report 2023, launched today, reveals that 48,689 new domains were registered up to 31st December 2023, a modest increase of 0.34% on the previous year.

These new domains take the total .ie database to 328,245, representing a marginally small net reduction on 2022.

Now in its ninth year, the Report is an annual exploration of the .ie database and is published by .ie, the national registry for .ie domain names. It analyses the entire database, sectors domains are operating in and counties and countries they are registered in. It also highlights several regulatory changes that will come into effect in 2024 and which will impact the wider digital landscape.

Figures show that Wexford recorded a 0.6% growth in new .ie domain registrations compared to registration levels in 2022 with a total of 1513 .ie domains registered in Wexford in 2023.

The .ie Domain Profile Report shows a slight increase in the number of cyberattacks (552 in 2023) on the .ie namespace vs 2022. These attacks ranged from phishing, web shell and website defamation to shopping site skimmers and survey scams.

Phishing scams were by far the most prevalent of all cyber security attacks, representing 49% of the overall total.

However, .ie websites boast significantly lower levels of spam and cyber threats, such as phishing, malware and botnets, when compared to other top-level domains like .com on an international scale.

Related