Flood warning at high tide this evening

Flooding could be a problem at high tide this evening

Coastal and tidal river areas of Wexford could be prone to water surges as the high tide reaches its peak at 7.15 this evening Sunday

Many low lying areas of the county along with some roads were badly flooded last night

Wexford Councillor Jim Codd has been paying tribute to those who were up all night dealing with flood relief issues

He said so many council staff and volunteers spent last night delivering sand bags and other flood prevention measures to many effected homes around county Wexford

