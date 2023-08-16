Wexford school to get emergency works funding

Piercestown N.S. will benefit from emergency works funding towards the provision of special needs facilities, providing additional universal access for the school.

Welcoming the news, Minister James Browne commented:

“I’m delighted to confirm that Piercestown N.S. has been approved for emergency works related to special needs facilities and universal access in the school. In April, the school was granted initial project approval related to Special Educational Needs unit and associated building reconfiguration works. The principal, Ms Laura Walsh, and the staff and board of management of Piercestown N.S. do terrific work, with recent developments focused on the establishment of an ASD class in the school. I’m confident that the emergency works funding approved today will support these terrific investments in the educational facilities at the school.”